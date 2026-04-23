“If David doesn’t go to the World Cup, that would be…”

In the match against Atlético Madrid, Affengruber delivered his best performance yet in an Elche jersey. The 25-year-old impressed both defensively and offensively: he won nearly every tackle, kept his opponents in check, and even cleared a shot off the line. But that wasn’t all: He scored a goal himself, drew a penalty that led to the second goal and put the opponent a man down, and set up the third goal by André da Silva.