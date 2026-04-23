Praise following the gala
“If David doesn’t go to the World Cup, that would be…”
What a performance! ÖFB defender David Affengruber put on a stellar display in Elche’s victory over Atlético Madrid and is in top form ahead of the World Cup. “If David doesn’t go to the World Cup, it would be the greatest injustice in history,” said his coach, Eder Sarabia.
In the match against Atlético Madrid, Affengruber delivered his best performance yet in an Elche jersey. The 25-year-old impressed both defensively and offensively: he won nearly every tackle, kept his opponents in check, and even cleared a shot off the line. But that wasn’t all: He scored a goal himself, drew a penalty that led to the second goal and put the opponent a man down, and set up the third goal by André da Silva.
Coach Eder Sarabia was full of praise after the game. He told DAZN: “If David doesn’t go to the World Cup, it would be the greatest injustice in history.”
“It was my best game”
When asked about his performance, Affengruber said: “I think that was my best game, because it doesn’t happen often that you’re involved in all three goals. It’s hard to win in the Primera División, but we have to do it again on Sunday,” explained the former defensive leader of Sturm Graz.
The primary goal is to avoid relegation. The three points against Atlético were almost vital for that. Now the club has a two-point lead over the relegation zone.
“There are six games left, and we players want to win them all. I’m not a mathematician; I’m a soccer player. We’re focusing on every single game and will see where we end up,” Affengruber explained.
“With games like this, I can make the squad”
Is Affengruber also thinking about the World Cup? “With games like this or at a high level, I can make the squad, but right now we’re just focusing on the league and on Elche—we have six final matches ahead of us and will keep going like this.”
Since his transfer in the summer of 2024, Affengruber has been a regular starter for Elche. He has already played 30 league games this season. Head coach Ralf Rangnick called him up for the first time during the ÖFB’s most recent training camp. He made his debut against Ghana and played for eleven minutes.
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