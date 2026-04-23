Gruesome Confession
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It was pure lust for murder: This chilling confession was made early Thursday morning by the 17-year-old boy who broke into the home of a married couple in Styria on Wednesday and attacked the retirees. The 84-year-old man did not survive the attack; the woman was seriously injured.
According to police, the teenager made a full confession during questioning. He did not know the couple, but had specifically chosen the house in Sankt Peter am Ottersbach: Based on the building’s appearance, he had assumed that elderly people lived there—and thus would be easy targets for his horrific plan.
He had hoped for “less resistance”—the motive for the crime: pure lust for killing.
Bloody attack on couple
The 17-year-old gained access to the house through a window, which he smashed with a hammer. Shortly thereafter, he encountered the couple and attacked the two retirees—the 84-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife—with a knife, inflicting severe injuries on his victims.
Immediately afterward, the prime suspect himself called 911. Shortly thereafter, the teenager was arrested at his home.
Knife at the scene, hammer missing
While the murder weapon, the knife, was still at the scene, the teenager apparently took his burglary tools with him—and disposed of them on his way home.
The search for it is still ongoing, and the investigation is continuing at full speed.
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