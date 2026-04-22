Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: LASK sees another red card against Sturm
Matchday 6 in the Championship Group: Sturm hosts LASK. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at – see the live ticker below. The score is currently 1-1.
Here’s the live ticker:
It is only thanks to a lot of luck that the champions from Styria are the only undefeated team in the Championship Group. In Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Linz, the hosts had a 28-4 advantage in shots on goal. Furthermore, the penalty that led to Sturm’s early opening goal by Otar Kiteishvili (10th min) should not have been awarded.
That was not only the clear opinion of a furious LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer, but was also confirmed by the official referees in Monday’s VAR review. “The referee should have cautioned the attacker for simulation and awarded an indirect free kick,” the report stated.
Regardless, Kühbauer had praised his team—in which Sasa Kalajdzic scored in his third consecutive league match—for an “incredible performance” on Sunday. “We were clearly the better team in the first match; Sturm will certainly come out differently this time. Nevertheless, we’re going there to deliver a good game,” said the Burgenland native. And captain Sascha Horvath added: “We can’t let up for a second and have to stay fully focused for 90 minutes.” The Linz team already won in Graz this season back in November with a 3-1 victory.
The Graz team wants to avoid that. According to coach Fabio Ingolitsch, they have “some making up to do” after their performance in Linz. They need to keep the opponent further away from the goal due to their physical strength and apply more pressure on the ball. “It will be an extremely difficult challenge; everyone saw the quality of the Linz team on Sunday. I don’t see any major weaknesses in them; our focus will primarily be on defending,” said Sturm’s coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.