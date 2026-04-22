LIVE: LASK sees another red card against Sturm

The Graz team wants to avoid that. According to coach Fabio Ingolitsch, they have “some making up to do” after their performance in Linz. They need to keep the opponent further away from the goal due to their physical strength and apply more pressure on the ball. “It will be an extremely difficult challenge; everyone saw the quality of the Linz team on Sunday. I don’t see any major weaknesses in them; our focus will primarily be on defending,” said Sturm’s coach.