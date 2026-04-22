Brutal Attack: Couple Stabbed in Their Sleep

On Wednesday morning, police cars were still parked in front of the unassuming single-family home in St. Peter am Ottersbach. Gruesome scenes unfolded during the night in the community of 2,800 residents. Around 2:45 a.m., a 17-year-old is believed to have broken into the home of an elderly couple. They heard only the sound of shattering glass—and suddenly he was standing before them in the bedroom. Armed with a knife and a hammer.