Couple Attacked
Brutal Attack: Couple Stabbed in Their Sleep
A horrific act of violence took place early Wednesday morning in St. Peter am Ottersbach, in southeastern Styria. A 17-year-old broke into the home of an elderly couple and stabbed them both while they were still in bed. The 84-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.
On Wednesday morning, police cars were still parked in front of the unassuming single-family home in St. Peter am Ottersbach. Gruesome scenes unfolded during the night in the community of 2,800 residents. Around 2:45 a.m., a 17-year-old is believed to have broken into the home of an elderly couple. They heard only the sound of shattering glass—and suddenly he was standing before them in the bedroom. Armed with a knife and a hammer.
Severely injured wife called 911
The young man attacked the couple, who were still in bed. He injured the 84-year-old man so severely that he died at the scene. His 80-year-old wife managed to dial 911 on her own, despite being in a state of shock and seriously wounded herself. According to police, she is in the hospital and in stable condition.
Police officers arrested the 17-year-old suspect after a brief manhunt. The officers also seized the suspected weapon, a knife. The Styrian State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation into the exact sequence of events. The teenager has not yet been questioned.
Motive still completely unclear
According to reports, the young man is said to be from the town, although the police cannot confirm this. Spokesperson Sabri Yorgun says: “Based on the current state of the investigation, we do not assume any family relationship or acquaintance.” The 17-year-old’s motive is also still completely unclear.
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