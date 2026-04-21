ÖVP politician resigns after drunk driving incident

Who will take his place?

It has not yet been decided who will take the seat in the Upper Austrian State Parliament that will soon be vacated by the Grieskirchen representative. The next candidate in line on the district list is Manuela Gschwandtner from the Vöcklabruck district. She is the deputy mayor of Gampern. Whether she will be appointed is to be decided by the state party executive committee on May 8.

