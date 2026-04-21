“I made a mistake”
ÖVP politician resigns after drunk driving incident
Günther Baschinger, an ÖVP state parliament member from St. Agatha (Upper Austria), was driving while intoxicated and speeding. He regrets his mistake: “I sincerely apologize for my behavior.” He resigned his seat in the Upper Austrian State Parliament.
At the Heinrich-Gleißner-Haus in Linz, the headquarters of the Upper Austrian ÖVP, officials have known about the incident for some time, though party secretary Florian Hiegelsberger emphasizes that the party acted swiftly: “This kind of thing is unacceptable!”
Günther Baschinger is a successful entrepreneur in the Grieskirchen district—and a true multi-office holder: He represents the ÖVP in the Upper Austrian State Parliament, and he is also chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Association in his home district. The CEO of several companies is also firmly rooted in his home municipality, where he serves on the municipal council.
His resignation reached the governor’s party on Tuesday afternoon: “I made a mistake, and I’m sorry. I sincerely apologize for my behavior. It does not meet the requirements and responsibilities of my role as a state parliamentarian. I am accepting the consequences and resigning my seat in the Upper Austrian State Parliament.” Baschinger emphasizes that he did not injure or endanger anyone during his drunk driving incident.
Who will take his place?
It has not yet been decided who will take the seat in the Upper Austrian State Parliament that will soon be vacated by the Grieskirchen representative. The next candidate in line on the district list is Manuela Gschwandtner from the Vöcklabruck district. She is the deputy mayor of Gampern. Whether she will be appointed is to be decided by the state party executive committee on May 8.
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read the original article here.
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