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Poison Mystery Involving Baby Food

Minister’s Appeal: “Don’t Hesitate …”

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20.04.2026 11:16
Three days after the poisoning incident became known, Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) spoke out ...
Three days after the poisoning incident became known, Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) spoke out for the first time.(Bild: Stefan Steinkogler, APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT/KroneKREATIV)
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In the case of the recall by baby food manufacturer HiPP due to suspected contamination of baby food with rat poison, police investigations are continuing at full speed and now extend to four states. Three days after the case came to light, Health Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) has commented on the matter for the first time.

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The search for potentially poisoned baby food in the HiPP product “Carrots with Potatoes” (190 grams) continues in full swing and is now being conducted in several countries— as reported by the “Krone.”

In Austria, two contaminated jars of baby food have already been sold in the Eisenstadt district of Burgenland; Spar and Maximarkt reacted immediately and removed all products of the brand from their shelves over the weekend. Suspicious products have also turned up in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 

Spar and Maximarkt are removing all products from their shelves for the time being until the ...
Spar and Maximarkt are removing all products from their shelves for the time being until the matter is fully resolved.(Bild: Stefan Steinkogler, APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT/KroneKREATIV)

Minister Calls for Caution
Health Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) expressed deep concern about the incident on “Ö1 Morgenjournal” three days after the poisoning case came to light. She stated that the health of babies had apparently been endangered by “criminal motives.” According to Schumann, in addition to parents with babies, particularly vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities, should also exercise special caution.

A total of four countries, including Germany, are now involved in the case surrounding the baby food manufacturer HiPP. In the neighboring country, however, suspicions of poisoned baby food have not yet been confirmed. The poisoning incident is said to have been triggered by a blackmail letter reportedly received at the company’s headquarters. The company subsequently raised the alarm, setting the case in motion on Friday evening. There is no specific suspect as of yet, but police believe that several individuals may have been involved in the blackmail.

Poison Blackmail: Did HiPP React Too Late?
New details have apparently emerged here as well: According to the “Presse,” baby food manufacturer HiPP reportedly received a blackmail email as early as the end of March. The email allegedly demanded two million euros by April 2. Otherwise, poisoned jars were to be placed in supermarkets in Brno (Czech Republic), Dunajská Streda (Slovakia), and Eisenstadt (Burgenland). Particularly alarming: According to the report, the email was not read until April 16—two weeks after the deadline had passed.

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If you have any doubts or concerns, please do not hesitate to seek help.

Gesundheitsministerin Korinna Schumann (SPÖ)

Schumann is urging the public to closely follow the official guidelines. The minister is basing her advice on the previously published recommendations from the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES). Specifically, people should look for a conspicuous mark on the jar, such as a white sticker with a red border, explains the health minister. This could indicate possible tampering, which might also involve rat poison. Additionally, an unusual odor or the absence of the “pop” sound when opening the jar could be another warning sign.

“I urge all parents in Austria: Be especially vigilant right now; do not use the affected product,” said Schumann. 

AGES warns: Take these symptoms seriously
AGES urges special caution until the case is fully resolved. The police continue to accept tips from the public. According to AGES, active ingredients in rat poison can impair blood clotting. Possible consequences include bleeding gums, nosebleeds, bruises, or blood in the stool. “If you have any doubts or uncertainties, please do not hesitate to seek help,” Korinna Schumann emphasized explicitly in connection with possible symptoms of poisoning.

According to authorities, if poisoning is suspected, medical professionals should be contacted immediately or the Poison Control Center’s emergency hotline should be called at 01-406-43-43.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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