Minister’s Appeal: “Don’t Hesitate …”

A total of four countries, including Germany, are now involved in the case surrounding the baby food manufacturer HiPP. In the neighboring country, however, suspicions of poisoned baby food have not yet been confirmed. The poisoning incident is said to have been triggered by a blackmail letter reportedly received at the company’s headquarters. The company subsequently raised the alarm, setting the case in motion on Friday evening. There is no specific suspect as of yet, but police believe that several individuals may have been involved in the blackmail.