Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Iran Cancels Peace Talks

U.S. Navy fired on Iranian freighter

On Sunday night, Tehran accused the U.S.of violating the ceasefire. The reason cited was the firing on an Iranian merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship is said to have attempted to break through the U.S. blockade. “We have complete control of their ship and are checking what’s on board!” President Donald Trump raged on social media. An Iranian military spokesperson called it “armed piracy” and announced a response would follow soon.