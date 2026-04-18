Empty shelves at Spar, full shelves at the competition

Only at Spar were jars removed from the shelves

While a tour by the “Krone” of various Bipa, Billa, and Müller stores revealed entire rows of shelves stocked with all known HiPP products (even the supposedly affected jar of carrots and potatoes is still available for purchase there), there was a gaping hole in the Spar stores across the state. Even before the stores opened on Saturday, all products of the brand were removed on orders from headquarters, and notices for customers were posted on the shelves. And this despite the fact that, according to a spokesperson, the affected product is not part of their product range.