No more free splashing around: “Pool tax” is coming

When hundreds of private swimming pools are filled at the start of the warm season, water consumption rises rapidly. In some municipalities, shortages are even looming. Jennersdorf is now pulling the emergency brake and asking pool owners to pay up with a “pool tax.” After all, anyone who can afford the luxury of their own swimming pool can also afford to pay for it, says Mayor Reinhard Deutsch (JES List). Up to a third more water flows through the pipes during the warm months. “Since the pandemic, there has been a massive increase in private pools; there are now around 150 in the city limits,” says Deutsch.