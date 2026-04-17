Diesel costs significantly more here than abroad

90 percent of the jet fuel for Vienna International Airport comes from the OMV refineryin

. This is because, in addition to OMV—which, for example, covers 90 percent of Vienna International Airport’s jet fuel needs via a direct pipeline from its refinery in Schwechat—our oil imports do not pass through the disputed Strait of Hormuz. For example, we source 57 percent of our imports from Kazakhstan, 14 percent from Libya, and another 12 percent from Saudi Arabia. So far, there have been no problems here.