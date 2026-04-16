Investigation into Perjury Against Key Witness Schmid

Schmid has a lot to lose, including his leniency status

In any case, Schmid, who has incriminated himself on numerous other counts, has a lot to lose. This is because a leniency witness must testify comprehensively and disclose all his knowledge. It would therefore be far from wise if, as a witness in the Wöginger trial, he actually withheld information and instead answered with “I don’t remember.” However, the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office would also have to be able to prove this intent.