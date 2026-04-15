Repatriation of Afghan family fails

What the officials apparently failed to take into account was that a complaint regarding this case is still pending before the Constitutional Court, on which no decision has yet been made, and a stay of execution had been requested. On Monday, the lawyer informed the Constitutional Court of the impending deportation, and lo and behold, this decision was issued on Tuesday. Consequently, the woman and her four-year-old daughter were released. The Constitutional Court confirmed this to the “Krone.” The highest court will deliberate on the case in June.