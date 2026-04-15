Postponement by the Constitutional Court
Repatriation of Afghan family fails
In mid-March, the Administrative Court issued rulings with far-reaching implications for all of Europe—as reported by the “Krone.” On Monday, one of the two families was arrested; they were supposed to board a flight to Greece today. However, the deportation attempt was postponed following an intervention by another high court. And this is not the first time.
Two families from Afghanistan, who were granted asylum in Greece in 2024 but traveled on to Austria, may be returned there. Even though families are considered vulnerable groups. According to the rulings, living conditions for refugees on the Greek mainland have improved significantly, making the deportation of families permissible. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced via “Krone” that he had ordered the implementation of the Administrative Court’s findings.
Arrest Followed by Release
And indeed, one of the two families—a single mother with her four-year-old daughter—is believed to have been arrested in Upper Austria on Monday and taken to Vienna, where they were detained on Zinnergasse. Attorney Norbert Kittenberger, who represents the small family together with Carinthian attorney Christian Thon, was informed that a specific flight to Athens had already been scheduled. The mother and child were supposed to board this flight today, Wednesday.
We fear that these events could also be traumatic for the child.
Anwalt Norbert Kittenberger vertritt Mutter und Tochter
Bild: Katja Horninger
What the officials apparently failed to take into account was that a complaint regarding this case is still pending before the Constitutional Court, on which no decision has yet been made, and a stay of execution had been requested. On Monday, the lawyer informed the Constitutional Court of the impending deportation, and lo and behold, this decision was issued on Tuesday. Consequently, the woman and her four-year-old daughter were released. The Constitutional Court confirmed this to the “Krone.” The highest court will deliberate on the case in June.
First attempt in November 2025
Intriguing: An attempt to deport the two has already failed once. In early November, the Administrative Court granted a stay of execution at the last minute.
The family’s lawyer points out that the arrests were unnecessary. They could have easily waited until the Constitutional Court ruled: “The fact that this is already the second attempt at deportation is difficult for my clients. We fear that these events could also be traumatic for the child.”
Administrative Court ruling on family of six
There is currently no information available regarding the family of six who, according to the Administrative Court, must also return to Greece.
The Ministry of the Interior stated on Tuesday that many logistical measures, such as operational planning, must be carried out prior to deportations. This takes some time. Efforts to carry out deportations will continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.