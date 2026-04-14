Hotel Fire: A Tough Night for Hundreds of Emergency Responders

“Intensive firefighting efforts” overnight

The fire was initially contained in the evening, but the flames flared up again late at night. The “extensive firefighting efforts” continued throughout the night with “unabated intensity,” according to the district fire department association. “Due to the difficult access situation to the affected roof area, an additional truck with a crane was dispatched to the scene. The aim of this measure is to selectively remove parts of the roof structure in order to better locate hidden pockets of embers and effectively support firefighting efforts inside the building,” according to an update at 1:42 a.m.