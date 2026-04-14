No all-clear yet
Hotel Fire: A Tough Night for Hundreds of Emergency Responders
The massive fire at a 5-star hotel in Seefeld, Tyrol, kept hundreds of firefighters, rescue workers, and police on the scene throughout the night. And the all-clear has not yet been given! Extensive firefighting efforts were still underway early Tuesday morning. Late Monday evening, two neighboring hotels were evacuated. Several people required medical attention.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, the first fire departments were alerted to the fire at the well-known 5-star “Klosterbräu” hotel in the heart of Seefeld. Thick, black smoke rose into the evening sky, and massive flames were visible from afar.
The situation grew increasingly dramatic. At 8:19 p.m., an AT-Alert was issued for the region. More and more fire departments were called in for support. “All in all, 26 fire departments have been on the scene since the fire broke out,” according to the Tyrol Control Center. During the operation, the fire crews were rotated in and out repeatedly.
“The fire has not yet been declared out”
The all-clear had not yet been given as of Tuesday morning. “Firefighting operations are still ongoing. The fire has not yet been declared out. Currently, seven fire departments are still on site,” the control center shift supervisor reported shortly after 5 a.m. in an interview with the “Krone.” According to the Innsbruck-Land District Fire Department Association, well over 300 firefighters have been deployed so far.
Due to the difficult access to the affected roof area, a truck with a crane was additionally dispatched to the scene.
Bezirksfeuerwehrverband Innsbruck-Land
“Intensive firefighting efforts” overnight
The fire was initially contained in the evening, but the flames flared up again late at night. The “extensive firefighting efforts” continued throughout the night with “unabated intensity,” according to the district fire department association. “Due to the difficult access situation to the affected roof area, an additional truck with a crane was dispatched to the scene. The aim of this measure is to selectively remove parts of the roof structure in order to better locate hidden pockets of embers and effectively support firefighting efforts inside the building,” according to an update at 1:42 a.m.
150 people from neighboring hotels had to be evacuated late in the evening as a precaution. They were initially housed and cared for in the WM-Halle and subsequently distributed to hotels in the region. Surrounding establishments were also evacuated, according to the police.
Suspected Smoke Inhalation
According to the Red Cross, several people have required medical attention since the fire broke out. “One person due to a fall and five people due to suspected smoke inhalation. The latter were transported to hospitals for further evaluation,” officials reported late in the evening.
Welding work as the cause of the fire?
No definitive information could initially be provided regarding the cause of the fire or the exact extent of the damage. However, the damage is certainly massive. Roof openings had to be made at the hotel. The entire building was filled with smoke, which made it more difficult for firefighters to gain access. In any case, the interior is also likely to have been severely damaged.
The hotel was not in operation—i.e., closed—at the time the fire broke out, according to police. Construction work was taking place on or near the building. Whether the fire is related to this cannot yet be confirmed with certainty. The cause of the fire will not be determined until after the fire has been extinguished, as part of the subsequent investigation.
Damage to church also feared
There was great concern for neighboring buildings. The danger to the surrounding houses, many of which are also hotels, was apparently averted. However, the church immediately adjacent to the “Klosterbräu” and structurally connected to it is likely to have been affected. After the fire broke out, responders began rescuing valuable items from the church, which was also threatened by the flames.
Among other things, the organ is likely to have been damaged. “Because the fire threatened to spread to the adjacent church, it was evacuated as a precaution,” the police reported on Monday evening. Emergency responders were apparently unable to enter the church initially, as its structural condition is too unclear.
Meanwhile, residents were urged via AT-Alert to close all windows, doors, and skylights in the immediate vicinity due to the fire and heavy smoke. People were also advised to avoid the center of Seefeld. Additionally, the public was asked to turn off ventilation and air conditioning systems in the vicinity of the incident site.
The Seefeld municipal emergency response team finally decided early Tuesday morning to lift the AT-Alert hazard notification. “The instructions are therefore no longer in effect. Firefighting operations are still ongoing at the scene, but there is no longer significant smoke development,” they stated. However, firefighting operations were still underway.
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