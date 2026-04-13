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Saleswoman Charged

Fraud with deposit slips: “I just wanted to treat myself”

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13.04.2026 18:00
A woman from Styria earned some extra money by manipulating deposit receipts.
A woman from Styria earned some extra money by manipulating deposit receipts.(Bild: Ivan Zelenin - stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Eva Stockner
Von Eva Stockner

She created non-existent deposit receipts for herself at the register and loaded the embezzled money onto Paysafe cards—this is how a saleswoman amassed a four-figure sum in a very short time. She was caught during an internal audit. The woman from Styria is now on trial for fraudulent misuse of data processing.

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It was apparently a sophisticated system that the 56-year-old used. “This is no trivial offense. The defendant acted in a very calculated manner, circumvented the dual-control principle, and exploited her position of trust,” says District Attorney Elisabeth Gasser. The damage caused by the missing returnable bottles amounts to over 1,770 euros. This is because the receipts she printed out did not actually exist.

“I needed the money for medication”
The court had previously offered the woman from Styria a diversion. But the unemployed woman did not accept it. “I was sick and needed the money for medication,” she explained to Judge Martin Heissenberger on Monday in Graz, her voice choked with tears. That is why the trial went ahead after all.

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I thought, then things would finally go well for me. When you’re on your own and have to pay for everything, it’s not that easy.

Die Angeklagte

A woman from Styria earned some extra money by tampering with deposit receipts.
A woman from Styria earned some extra money by tampering with deposit receipts.(Bild: Ivan Zelenin - stock.adobe.com)

“Why did you do that?” the judge asked the defendant. “I thought things would finally go well for me. When you’re alone and have to pay for everything yourself, it’s not that easy,” the widow explained. “I just wanted to treat myself to something. I’m very, very sorry. It was just stupid.”

“Thank you for not sending me to prison”
The judge sentences the 56-year-old to three months’ probation. “Thank you for not sending me to prison,” the Styrian woman says, relieved. “But it’s a sword of Damocles hanging over you. The worst consequence for you, however, is probably that you’ve lost your job,” Heissenberger surmises.

“Yes, that’s true. I really loved my job.” Because the prosecutor did not file an appeal, the verdict is not final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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