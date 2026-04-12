349th Vienna Derby
LIVE: Rapid’s substitute strikes! Thrilling derby finish
He came, he saw—and scored in the 83rd minute to make it 1-1! Ercan Kara saved Rapid a point on Sunday in the 349th Vienna Derby against Austria, after a massive blunder by Romeo Amane had put the Violets in the lead.
Wiener Austria and Rapid stayed in the Bundesliga title race with their first derby draw in two and a half years. The archrivals parted ways 1-1 on Sunday. Austria had taken the lead at home through Kelvin Boateng following a costly error by Romeo Amane (34th minute), but Ercan Kara equalized with a header in stoppage time (83rd minute). Rapid remains in third place, four points behind leader Sturm Graz, while Austria is one point further back in fifth.
Austria coach Stephan Helm, who has signed a new contract through 2028, started 17-year-old Vasilije Markovic up front. Lee Kang-hee was out due to illness, and Johannes Eggestein was sidelined with a minor muscle tear sustained in training. Boateng started in the starting lineup for the first time in place of the German. Defender Johannes Handl returned to the lineup. For Rapid, Jakob Schöller, Jannes Horn (back from suspension), and Peter Nosa Dahl started the match compared to the recent 0-2 loss to Sturm.
Austria defended deep, and Rapid had significantly more possession in front of 14,130 spectators in Favoriten. However, the Hütteldorf side failed to create any real danger for a long time. A cross from Bendeguz Bolla toward Dahl was cleared by Reinhold Ranftl (4th minute); another was slightly too high for a precise header (14th minute). Bolla required treatment after a hard tackle by Markovic, and the Austria youngster was shown a yellow card. Shortly afterward, the Rapid winger failed to get a shot on goal following a long pass from Matthias Seidl (23rd minute).
Mistake gives Austria the lead
The Green-Whites scored the 0-1 themselves: After winning the ball from Austria captain Manfred Fischer, Amane played the ball back into the center, setting it up perfectly for Boateng, who finished between the legs of Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl. For the 26-year-old Ghanaian, it was only his second goal for Austria. In stoppage time of the first half, he had another chance (45+1). Earlier, a scuffle had broken out after Nikolaus Wurmbrand attempted an overhead kick that struck Handl in the face.
After the break, things heated up in the Rapid penalty area following a cross from Ranftl. Abubakr Barry’s subsequent curling shot hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced off the line and out of the goal. Hedl made a save on the rebound to deny the onrushing Fischer (52'). At the other end, Samuel Sahin-Radlinger defused a Bolla shot following a one-two with Wurmbrand (60').
The Austria fans—Rapid will have to play without their supporters for an extended period in away derbies following the incidents during the 0-2 loss in February—then cheered the return of Florian Wustinger after a 16-month hiatus due to his third cruciate ligament tear. Barry rolled the ball past the far post after a cross from Ranftl (69').
Kara’s header saves Rapid
The stadium fell silent in the 83rd minute: Substitute Kara met a long ball from Bolla with a delicate header into the far corner. The “super sub” ensured that, for the first time in 349 Vienna derbies, there was no winner after seven previous city clashes. Austria had won the first two matchups of the season against the Hütteldorf side. Prior to that, Rapid had been successful in four out of five encounters. However, Austria has lost only one of its last ten home derbies.
After the final whistle, another large scuffle broke out involving players and staff from both teams. After just one loss in their last seven league games, Rapid now faces TSV Hartberg, the bottom team in the championship group, twice. Austria faces two matches against the runner-up Red Bull Salzburg, who are level on points, at home on Sunday and in Wals-Siezenheim the following Wednesday.
Austria Vienna – SK Rapid 1:1 (1:0)
Vienna, Generali Arena, 14,130, Referee Lechner.
Goals:
, 1–0 (34.) Boateng
1:1 (83.) Kara
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Handl, Dragovic, Wiesinger – Ranftl, Maybach (61. Wustinger), Barry, Lee T. – Fischer (91. Österreicher), Markovic – Boateng (62. Saljic)
Rapid: Hedl – Schöller (46. Ahoussou), Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao – Bolla, Amane (62. Antiste), M. Seidl, Horn – Wurmbrand (62. Kara), Weimann (88. Grgic), Dahl (62. Y. Demir)
Yellow cards: Markovic , Sahin-Radlinger and Wurmbrand, Horn
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