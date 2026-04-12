LIVE: Rapid’s substitute strikes! Thrilling derby finish

Kara’s header saves Rapid

The stadium fell silent in the 83rd minute: Substitute Kara met a long ball from Bolla with a delicate header into the far corner. The “super sub” ensured that, for the first time in 349 Vienna derbies, there was no winner after seven previous city clashes. Austria had won the first two matchups of the season against the Hütteldorf side. Prior to that, Rapid had been successful in four out of five encounters. However, Austria has lost only one of its last ten home derbies.