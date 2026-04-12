After 6-1: Potapova loses final to Andreeva

Andrejewa to be World No. 9 starting Monday

In the second set, however, the match swung in favor of the favorite. After a break and a rebreak, Andrejewa managed to break her opponent’s serve again at 3-2 and this time held her serve to make it 4-2. The teenager seized her first opportunity to level the match at 6-4. The third set followed a similar pattern: Andrejewa broke to make it 3-2, Potapova immediately broke back, but the Vienna-based player once again lost her serve at 3-4 in the emotionally charged final stages. Andrejewa repeatedly fended off the aggressively playing Potapova and eventually forced the Austrian into errors. In the end, Andreeva converted her second match point to claim her second title of the year after Adelaide. She will now move up to ninth place in the WTA rankings.