WTA 500 Tournament
After 6-1: Potapova loses final to Andreeva
The winner of the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz is Mirra Andreeva. The 18-year-old Russian denied 25-year-old new Austrian Anastasia Potapova her biggest triumph to date on Sunday. The top-seeded world No. 10 didn’t let a deficit rattle her and defeated Potapova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 after 1 hour and 54 minutes.
This means Austrian women’s tennis remains without a WTA title after 4,648 days; the last time was when Yvonne Meusburger won in Bad Gastein in 2013.
In front of another sold-out crowd at the WTA500 tournament in Upper Austria—held for the first time as an indoor clay-court event—Potapova was surprisingly dominant from the start. After all, the local hero was facing Andreeva, the world’s number ten. Potapova, who had also eliminated Austria’s young star Lilli Tagger in the quarterfinals, broke serve in the opening game and quickly set the stage for winning the set with another break to make it 4-1. She sealed the set at 6-1 on her first set point after just 29 minutes.
Andrejewa to be World No. 9 starting Monday
In the second set, however, the match swung in favor of the favorite. After a break and a rebreak, Andrejewa managed to break her opponent’s serve again at 3-2 and this time held her serve to make it 4-2. The teenager seized her first opportunity to level the match at 6-4. The third set followed a similar pattern: Andrejewa broke to make it 3-2, Potapova immediately broke back, but the Vienna-based player once again lost her serve at 3-4 in the emotionally charged final stages. Andrejewa repeatedly fended off the aggressively playing Potapova and eventually forced the Austrian into errors. In the end, Andreeva converted her second match point to claim her second title of the year after Adelaide. She will now move up to ninth place in the WTA rankings.
Here are the match statistics:
Potapova, who was also the 2016 Junior Wimbledon champion, is nonetheless well on her way back to her former best form. The new Austrian had previously been ranked 21st in the WTA rankings and started the Linz tournament at No. 97. Now she has catapulted herself back to No. 54.
Potapova, along with quarterfinalist Lilli Tagger, will play in the WTA 250 tournament in Rouen next week. Potapova will face Russian Anna Blinkova, while Tagger will take on Ukrainian Oleksandra Olijnykova (WTA No. 68).
Sandra Reichel and Co. delighted with the response
In any case, the organizers in Linz are celebrating after a very successful 35th edition—not just from an Austrian perspective. The 2,500-fan-capacity Design Center sold out five times, and around 24,000 spectators attended the event during the tournament week. “I’ve never experienced an atmosphere like this year’s at the Design Center. I really had goosebumps, and it was fantastic to see how much our Austrian players—Anastasia, Lilli, Julia, and Sinja—as well as international stars like Mirra Andreeva, thrilled the tennis fans. In my view, the switch to clay has made the tennis even more appealing to fans. The tournament is a perfect start to the clay-court season for the players,” said tournament director Sandra Reichel in her summary.
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