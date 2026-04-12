Because of the vending machine shop
Residents annoyed: “They’re urinating on the houses”
A gaming arcade is annoying residents and city officials in Hallein. Now, residents are reporting that noise and trash have gotten out of hand in recent months due to an e-kiosk. The municipality and state are now declaring war on vending machine shops and gaming arcades...
A new gaming arcade in Hallein’s historic old town is upsetting the municipality. A local resident is now responding to the “Krone” report on the matter. Wolfgang Rainer fears that the gaming arcade could exacerbate the already tense situation with the 24-hour shop located right next door. What’s the issue?
Trash, noise, and urine
Rainer describes: “The eKiosk mainly attracts teenagers or night owls after closing time. The noise pollution at night is unbearable. They urinate on the houses. Trash and cigarette butts are simply thrown into the alley.” The desperate Old Town resident even mentions that the paths to the entrances are sometimes blocked and that passersby are harassed: “Friends tell me that they avoid this route late at night.”
Friends tell me they avoid this route late at night. The situation is unbearable.
Wolfgang Rainer, Bewohner
City and county officials express support
He also criticizes the fact that the eKiosk was touted as a local convenience store, but now mainly “sells hard liquor, sex toys, or candy.” “The situation is unbearable; we fear that the arcade will exacerbate the situation during the day. But at least the arcade closes at 10 p.m. The eKiosk is open around the clock.”
Local mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) wants to address this point: “I have urged the Association of Cities and Towns to put pressure on the legislature. Vending machine shops need regulated opening hours, especially in densely populated areas.”
Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) signals her support: “We will take decisive action in the interest of protecting youth and in response to the proliferation of slot machine shops and arcades.” She announces strict inspections—these are not limited to Hallein but also include such establishments in the city of Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.