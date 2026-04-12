Residents annoyed: “They’re urinating on the houses”

Trash, noise, and urine

Rainer describes: “The eKiosk mainly attracts teenagers or night owls after closing time. The noise pollution at night is unbearable. They urinate on the houses. Trash and cigarette butts are simply thrown into the alley.” The desperate Old Town resident even mentions that the paths to the entrances are sometimes blocked and that passersby are harassed: “Friends tell me that they avoid this route late at night.”