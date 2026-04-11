Amateur drug cooks mix a chemical bomb in a residential neighborhood

To this end, they rented a 200-square-meter basement space originally intended as a foosball club. Then the suspects, aged 39 and 42, ordered dozens of liters of five different chemicals, some of which are also used in bomb-making. These included highly toxic mercury chloride, methanol, and corrosive sulfuric acid.

Amateurs tampered with highly dangerous toxins

The amateurish hobby drug cooks intended to use these to produce crystal meth or speed. The danger: just one milligram too much or mixed incorrectly could trigger a devastating explosion. “Either they would have poisoned a string of addicts with the substance due to incorrect dosing, or blown themselves and half the house up,” an investigator puts it bluntly.