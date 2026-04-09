Glasner’s Team and Mainz 05 Well on Their Way to the Semifinals

Second goal for Posch

One day after Florian Grillitsch (for Braga), another ÖFB national team player scored internationally. Posch had already scored his first European Cup goal for Mainz three weeks ago. For a long time, there was no response from the French side, who had previously been undefeated in the competition. With Niklas Veratschnig coming on for Philipp Mwene in the 69th minute, all three Austrians on Mainz’s roster saw action.