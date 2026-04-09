Posch's dream goal
Glasner’s Team and Mainz 05 Well on Their Way to the Semifinals
Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace is well on course for the semifinals following a 3-0 victory in the first leg of the Conference League quarterfinals. ÖFB international Stefan Posch scored a spectacular volley in Mainz’s 2-0 win over Racing Strasbourg. In the other two matches, Shakhtar Donetsk and Rayo Vallecano each won 3-0.
Glasner had reason to celebrate at home at Selhurst Park. His team had two-time Conference League finalist Fiorentina well under control. A penalty by Jean-Philippe Mateta (24') put the "Eagles" on track. Shortly afterward, the returning striker missed a chance to make it 2-0 against David de Gea, but Tyrick Mitchell pounced on the rebound (31'). A goal by Ismaila Sarr (90') sealed the deal. If the English side advances, they will likely face Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainians beat AZ Alkmaar 3-0 late in the game in Krakow.
After Grillitsch, Posch also scored
Rayo Vallecano also has one foot in the semifinals following a 3-0 home win against AEK Athens. This could set up a showdown with Mainz. The Germans, in a European quarterfinal for the first time in club history, continued their strong run against Strasbourg. Kaishu Sano opened the scoring early with a slightly deflected shot (11th minute). Posch extended the lead with a powerful volley off a corner kick (19th minute).
Second goal for Posch
One day after Florian Grillitsch (for Braga), another ÖFB national team player scored internationally. Posch had already scored his first European Cup goal for Mainz three weeks ago. For a long time, there was no response from the French side, who had previously been undefeated in the competition. With Niklas Veratschnig coming on for Philipp Mwene in the 69th minute, all three Austrians on Mainz’s roster saw action.
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