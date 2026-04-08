“Not our war, but our interests”

Insists on freedom of navigation

Austria and these countries share an interest in freedom of navigation, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized. “No regime should have the power to hold such a vital lifeline hostage,” she insisted, calling for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign minister did not wish to elaborate on how this should be regulated in the future, such as through the rumored toll payments. However, she stressed the need for a fundamental commitment to freedom of navigation. The EU, too, faces a challenge here.