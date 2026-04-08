Minister on Iran
“Not our war, but our interests”
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) reacted with cautious optimism to the two-week ceasefire agreed upon between the U.S. and Iran. She described it as a “breathing space.” At the same time, she emphasized that the war is not over, suggested Vienna as a venue for negotiations—and surprised listeners with remarks regarding Saudi Arabia.
Now there is a chance to “create a breakthrough for diplomacy,” said Meinl-Reisinger on Ö1’s “Morgenjournal” with regard to the upcoming talks. Starting Friday, the U.S. and Iran will negotiate a lasting peace agreement in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. In any case, it is a “fragile situation,” according to the NEOS leader. For the ceasefire means “not the end of the war, but a chance for diplomacy.”
The foreign minister is currently in the Saudi Arabian capital and is scheduled to return to Vienna on Wednesday. She reported that “it was not a quiet night in Riyadh. There were alarms.” Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states have been repeatedly subjected to Iranian attacks since the war began in late February.
“Solidarity” with Saudi Arabia
Surprisingly clearly, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that her visit served to demonstrate “solidarity with the Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia.” These states had been “attacked in a completely unacceptable manner,” she said, as civilian infrastructure—including oil and gas facilities—had been targeted. Yet the Gulf states had exercised “remarkable restraint,” the minister noted.
Insists on freedom of navigation
Austria and these countries share an interest in freedom of navigation, Meinl-Reisinger emphasized. “No regime should have the power to hold such a vital lifeline hostage,” she insisted, calling for free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign minister did not wish to elaborate on how this should be regulated in the future, such as through the rumored toll payments. However, she stressed the need for a fundamental commitment to freedom of navigation. The EU, too, faces a challenge here.
In general, she noted in Riyadh that there is a desire for a strong EU that plays a role in the negotiations. Meinl-Reisinger pointed out that EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas is expected in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Meinl-Reisinger explained that “everything happening here in the Middle East, in this war, has a very direct impact on the people of Austria: on our competitiveness, our prosperity, our prices, and also on the issue of security.” That is why she is in Riyadh, exploring with her counterparts how Austria can contribute to de-escalation.
Vienna as a venue for negotiations?
Austria has no interest in Iran possessing nuclear weapons or supporting terrorist organizations. As with the previous nuclear agreement, Vienna is once again available as a venue for negotiations. “It is not our war, but it is our interests that are also massively affected in Europe.”
Lebanon is excluded from the ceasefire; Israel intends to continue its operations there against the Iran-backed terrorist militia Hezbollah. In light of this, Meinl-Reisinger expressed her “grave concern,” including for the safety of the Austrian UNIFIL soldiers stationed there. Just recently, three Indonesian soldiers were killed there.
“Preventing new migration flows”
The Foreign Minister also referred to the masses of internally displaced persons in Lebanon; according to the UN, there are an estimated 1.2 million people. Here, she said, they have responded and reallocated funds to provide stronger humanitarian support to Lebanon. The goal is to “create prospects and, as a result, prevent new migration flows,” Meinl-Reisinger emphasized.
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