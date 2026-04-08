Is a de-escalation on the horizon?
Ceasefire in Iran: Oil prices plummet
Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict, oil prices—which had recently risen sharply—have dropped significantly. Currently, these prices are the most important indicator of inflation and economic concerns in the market.
The Strait of Hormuz is of enormous importance for global oil and gas trade. Due to the war, the strait had effectively been blocked by Iran, causing oil prices to rise dramatically. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, safe passage is now to be guaranteed for two weeks.
The price of a barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent crude for June delivery plummeted by about 16 percent to approximately $92 (about €79)—the lowest level since mid-March. For WTI, the grade more important to the U.S. market, the price drop for May delivery was similar.
Stock prices in East Asia rise
At the same time, stock prices in East Asia rose. Japan’s leading index, the Nikkei 225, gained 4.4 percent on Wednesday morning (local time). South Korea’s Kospi was up around 6 percent at times. Due to the sharp price movements, the South Korean stock exchange even temporarily suspended trading to dampen the extreme volatility. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 also started the trading day on a positive note, up over 2.6 percent.
Strait of Hormuz Opened
Iran and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire shortly before the expiration of an ultimatum issued by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had threatened severe attacks on Iran’s energy sector if an agreement and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz were not reached by 2:00 a.m. German time on Wednesday. Shortly before the deadline expired, both sides announced the agreement on the ceasefire.
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