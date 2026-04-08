Ceasefire in Iran: Oil prices plummet

Strait of Hormuz Opened

Iran and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire shortly before the expiration of an ultimatum issued by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had threatened severe attacks on Iran’s energy sector if an agreement and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz were not reached by 2:00 a.m. German time on Wednesday. Shortly before the deadline expired, both sides announced the agreement on the ceasefire.