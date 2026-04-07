End of the War in Iran
Trump: Without a deal, “the entire civilization will die”
The escalation in the Iran conflict shows no signs of ending: US President Donald Trump has now announced that “an entire civilization will die tonight” if no deal is reached. The Republican has given Iran until 2 a.m. CEST on Wednesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Otherwise, he intends to have bridges and power plants in Iran destroyed. Now Trump has stated that an agreement must also be reached to end the war. “An entire civilization will perish tonight and never return. I do not want that to happen, but it will likely come to pass,” the U.S. politician posted on his platform Truth Social.
As reported, the Revolutionary Guards, who hold sway in Iran, had previously threatened attacks outside the Gulf region should the U.S. cross red lines. So far, Iran has rejected a ceasefire, both temporary and permanent. In order to negotiate with the United States at all, certain conditions would have to be met. A high-ranking Iranian official cited the immediate cessation of attacks, guarantees against their resumption, and compensation for damages incurred.
An entire civilization will perish tonight and never return. I do not want that to happen.
US-Präsident Donald Trump auf Truth Social
Tolls for the Strait of Hormuz
Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, it was stated that there should be tolls for passage. The amount would depend on the type of ship, its cargo, and the circumstances. According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, there are a total of ten points that Tehran is demanding for a permanent peace agreement. Trump rejected the proposal as insufficient. An agreement is therefore not in sight.
On Monday, Pakistani intelligence sources reported that a plan for a 45-day ceasefire had been presented to both sides. The United States reportedly insisted that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital to the global oil and gas market. Tehran rejected this condition.
The blocked Strait of Hormuz is one of the key points of contention:
Attacks continue on both sides
Meanwhile, attacks have continued on both sides. Iran has reported nationwide attacks on its transportation infrastructure, including the bombing of a railway bridge and airstrikes on several highways. The U.S. military struck military targets on the Iranian island of Kharg. The Revolutionary Guards threatened retaliation in Israel.
There, strikes were reported in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries. The port city of Eilat is said to have even been attacked with cluster munitions. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch had recently condemned the Iranian attacks with cluster munitions on Israeli population centers. These could also constitute war crimes, the report stated. Israel and the U.S. have been waging a joint war against Iran since February 28. The Iranian military is responding with constant missile attacks on Israel and countries in the region, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.
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