Trump: Without a deal, “the entire civilization will die”

There, strikes were reported in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries. The port city of Eilat is said to have even been attacked with cluster munitions. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch had recently condemned the Iranian attacks with cluster munitions on Israeli population centers. These could also constitute war crimes, the report stated. Israel and the U.S. have been waging a joint war against Iran since February 28. The Iranian military is responding with constant missile attacks on Israel and countries in the region, such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.