Eleventh surgery
Larynx Removed: Doskozil Receives Voice Prosthesis
Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) underwent another operation at Leipzig University Hospital shortly before Easter. Unlike previous procedures, this time his larynx was removed and replaced with a voice prosthesis. This was announced by the governor’s office.
The attending physician, Prof. Dr. Andreas Dietz, considers the procedure a decisive step: It signifies freedom from a long-standing chronic condition and opens the prospect of a complete recovery. “After an appropriate recovery and rehabilitation phase, Governor Doskozil will be able to speak well again and, in fact, likely even better than before,” said the physician.
Progressive ossification
During a checkup at the University Hospital shortly before Easter, it was determined that ossification of his larynx had recently begun to progress more rapidly than before. While surgery following the previous approach would have been conceivable, it would most likely have required further procedures at short intervals. Therefore, the governor, in consultation with his wife Julia and his children, opted for the more sustainable solution, it was reported.
Doctor expects full recovery
“During the surgery, breathing and swallowing functions were fully reconstructed, and a voice prosthesis was successfully implanted—a small valve between the trachea and the esophagus that, with appropriate practice, enables stable, good voice production,” said Dietz. The procedure went smoothly and successfully without complications. As the attending physician, he expects a full recovery and significantly greater resilience for the governor, the doctor explained.
“He has thus been freed from his long-standing illness,” explained Dietz. Once healed, he will be able to speak again without any problems—and in all likelihood even better than before. The grueling cycle of recurring surgeries has also been broken. For Doskozil, this was his eleventh laryngeal surgery overall.
Schneemann Takes Over Duties During Recovery
Doskozil is expected to remain in the hospital for about ten more days; intensive care was not necessary this time. A recovery period of several weeks is planned afterward. During this time, he will be represented in his public duties by Provincial Councilor Leonhard Schneemann (SPÖ), but will remain in close coordination with his government team and handle government business electronically.
“The governor is doing well under the circumstances and is already communicating with his closest staff via cell phone again,” his office reported. At the same time, he expressed gratitude for the great solidarity shown to him by the people of Burgenland, noting that this is an important source of support. “Anyone who knows him knows that this is precisely why he is already eager to make his comeback,” Doskozil’s office stated.
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