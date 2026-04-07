17-year-old died
A Bloody Easter Toll: Speeding, Alcohol, and Deaths
A dramatic Easter weekend kept Austrian emergency services on high alert: Numerous traffic accidents, some serious, several fatalities, and an alarming surge in reckless driving, drunk driving, and driving without a license have caused widespread concern.
The first dangerous incidents occurred as early as Good Friday: In Wolfsberg, Carinthia, a 16-year-old without a driver’s license crashed his mother’s car into a tributary of the Lavant River. The car sank completely—miraculously, the teenager remained unharmed.
Just a few hours later, a driver in Stinatz, Burgenland, lost control of his vehicle, knocked down a tree, and crashed into a house wall.
Some driving under the influence of alcohol
Particularly alarming: Time and again, people were found driving without a license or under the influence of alcohol. For example, a 22-year-old motorcyclist in Salzburg, with a blood alcohol level of 1.1, collided with a car—he, too, did not have a driver’s license.
In Lower Austria, a 17-year-old without a driver’s license crashed into a tree while speeding; both occupants were injured.
The situation worsened further over the weekend
On Holy Saturday, the situation worsened further: In Graz, a drunk driver crashed head-on into a motorcycle—the rider and passenger were injured, some seriously. In Carinthia, a serious head-on collision between two cars occurred, trapping both drivers.
Several accidents ended tragically: A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Lower Austria when he crashed into a rock face. A 43-year-old motorcyclist also lost his life on Easter Sunday after crashing into a cabin at nearly full speed.
Particularly shocking: On the S1 near Korneuburg , a 17-year-old passenger died in a serious crash—two other people were injured.
Bystanders also fell victim to the string of accidents: In Innsbruck, two female pedestrians were struck by a 76-year-old driver on a crosswalk, one of whom was seriously injured. In Tyrol, a seven-year-old girl was also hit by a car and had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter.
Bizarre but no less dangerous incidents rounded out the chaos: Tourists were guided by their GPS onto closed forest roads twice and got their vehicles stuck in the snow. In Styria, an 18-year-old even fled from the police on a motorcycle right through the middle of an Easter food blessing, endangering numerous people in the process.
More Traffic Due to Day Trips and Family Visits
Holidays in particular are considered especially accident-prone. Increased traffic due to day trips, family visits, and short vacations often collides with time pressure, unfamiliar routes, and, unfortunately, drunk driving. The motorcycle season also begins right around Easter—a combination that regularly leads to a spike in serious accidents.
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