Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

17-year-old died

A Bloody Easter Toll: Speeding, Alcohol, and Deaths

Nachrichten
07.04.2026 08:59
This year, too, it is clear that holidays are no longer a quiet time for emergency responders, ...
This year, too, it is clear that holidays are no longer a quiet time for emergency responders, but often mean peak activity.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Freiwillige Feuerwehr der Stadt Korneuburg , FF Leogang, FF Flachau)
Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Von Hannah Tilly

A dramatic Easter weekend kept Austrian emergency services on high alert: Numerous traffic accidents, some serious, several fatalities, and an alarming surge in reckless driving, drunk driving, and driving without a license have caused widespread concern.

0 Kommentare

The first dangerous incidents occurred as early as Good Friday: In Wolfsberg, Carinthia, a 16-year-old without a driver’s license crashed his mother’s car into a tributary of the Lavant River. The car sank completely—miraculously, the teenager remained unharmed.

The car was completely submerged.
The car was completely submerged.(Bild: Feuerwehr Wolfsberg, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Wolfsberg)

Just a few hours later, a driver in Stinatz, Burgenland, lost control of his vehicle, knocked down a tree, and crashed into a house wall.

This year, too, it is clear: Holidays are no longer a quiet time for emergency responders, but ...
This year, too, it is clear: Holidays are no longer a quiet time for emergency responders, but often mean peak activity.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Freiwillige Feuerwehr der Stadt Korneuburg , FF Leogang, FF Flachau)

Some driving under the influence of alcohol
Particularly alarming: Time and again, people were found driving without a license or under the influence of alcohol. For example, a 22-year-old motorcyclist in Salzburg, with a blood alcohol level of 1.1, collided with a car—he, too, did not have a driver’s license.

In Lower Austria, a 17-year-old without a driver’s license crashed into a tree while speeding; both occupants were injured.

The situation worsened further over the weekend
On Holy Saturday, the situation worsened further: In Graz, a drunk driver crashed head-on into a motorcycle—the rider and passenger were injured, some seriously. In Carinthia, a serious head-on collision between two cars occurred, trapping both drivers.

Emergency responders at the scene of the accident. Both drivers were trapped.
Emergency responders at the scene of the accident. Both drivers were trapped.(Bild: Feuerwehr Althofen)
(Bild: Feuerwehr Althofen)

Several accidents ended tragically: A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Lower Austria when he crashed into a rock face. A 43-year-old motorcyclist also lost his life on Easter Sunday after crashing into a cabin at nearly full speed.

Particularly shocking: On the S1 near Korneuburg , a 17-year-old passenger died in a serious crash—two other people were injured.

A car crashed into a crash barrier on the S1—the passenger was killed in the accident.
A car crashed into a crash barrier on the S1—the passenger was killed in the accident.(Bild: Freiwillige Feuerwehr der Stadt Korneuburgs ; KroneKreativ)
(Bild: zVg)

Bystanders also fell victim to the string of accidents: In Innsbruck, two female pedestrians were struck by a 76-year-old driver on a crosswalk, one of whom was seriously injured. In Tyrol, a seven-year-old girl was also hit by a car and had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter.

Bizarre but no less dangerous incidents rounded out the chaos: Tourists were guided by their GPS onto closed forest roads twice and got their vehicles stuck in the snow. In Styria, an 18-year-old even fled from the police on a motorcycle right through the middle of an Easter food blessing, endangering numerous people in the process.

More Traffic Due to Day Trips and Family Visits
Holidays in particular are considered especially accident-prone. Increased traffic due to day trips, family visits, and short vacations often collides with time pressure, unfamiliar routes, and, unfortunately, drunk driving. The motorcycle season also begins right around Easter—a combination that regularly leads to a spike in serious accidents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
07.04.2026 08:59
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf