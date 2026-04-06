Woman (38) Found Beaten to Death in Her Garden

Every woman must have the right to a life free from violence – “we are working with all our might to achieve this,” emphasized Minister for Women Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Minister of Justice Anna Sporrer (both SPÖ). Yet the reality is harsh: In Austria, hardly a day goes by without a new case of violence against women; particularly around holidays, violence often escalates within one’s immediate social circle. The two ministers appealed to women: “Violence protection centers, the police, counseling centers, and emergency hotlines are there for victims. Please make use of this expertise if you need help or witness violence in your surroundings.”