Murder Alert in Lower Austria
Woman (38) Found Beaten to Death in Her Garden
Horrific crime on Easter Sunday: A Serbian-Kosovar mother (38) was found dead in the garden of a residential building with severe head injuries. The suspect is her husband, from whom she is reportedly separated. According to information from the “Krone,” the murder weapon is believed to be a screwdriver.
The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in Sooß (Lower Austria). In addition to stab wounds to the head, the woman is said to have sustained gunshot wounds.
Husband Arrested by Police
The suspected perpetrator was quickly apprehended by police and is already in custody. He is the victim’s husband. According to initial reports from the “Krone,” the 47-year-old Austrian citizen of Kosovar descent is alleged to have killed the woman with a screwdriver.
A handgun was also found at the scene
According to the investigation, the couple had repeatedly argued, but the motive for the murder has not yet been determined, officials said. An autopsy of the body has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. A possible murder weapon, a 9-millimeter pistol, was also seized. Horrific: The couple has four minor children.
Help with violence – Important numbers for women in Austria:
- Women’s Helpline: 0800 222 555 | www.frauenhelpline.at
- Autonomous Austrian Women’s Shelters (AÖF):www.aoef.at
- Women’s Shelter Emergency Hotline: 0577 22
- Austrian Violence Protection Centers: 0800 700 217 | www.gewaltschutzzentrum.at
- Police Emergency Hotline: 133
Every woman must have the right to a life free from violence – “we are working with all our might to achieve this,” emphasized Minister for Women Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Minister of Justice Anna Sporrer (both SPÖ). Yet the reality is harsh: In Austria, hardly a day goes by without a new case of violence against women; particularly around holidays, violence often escalates within one’s immediate social circle. The two ministers appealed to women: “Violence protection centers, the police, counseling centers, and emergency hotlines are there for victims. Please make use of this expertise if you need help or witness violence in your surroundings.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.