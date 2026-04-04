LIVE: Goal! GAK takes the lead again against BW Linz

Post-match comments:

Ferdinand Feldhofer (GAK coach): “I’m very relieved, though also a bit drained. The game took a lot out of us because not everything went as smoothly as we’d hoped. This match carried a bit more weight than the previous ones, but in the playoffs, things can change quickly. I’ll talk to Harakate about his goal celebration. He doesn’t need to do that—I don’t approve of it at all, and he doesn’t need to do it either. We want to wrap this up now, until relegation is mathematically impossible, but today was a bigger step than in the previous matches.”



Michael Köllner (Blau-Weiß Linz coach): “It was clear from the start that it would be a tough battle for us in the relegation fight. Unfortunately, we missed our chance to make it 2-1, and then we conceded a goal from a deflected shot. We should have been more clinical. We’ll need wins, but I’m absolutely convinced that we’ll pull it off.”