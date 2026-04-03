Suspect in custody
Murder alert in Vienna: Decomposed body discovered
Murder alert in Vienna’s Penzing district: A badly decomposed body was found in an apartment on Thursday evening. A 36-year-old man was arrested. The deceased is believed to be a friend of the suspect with whom he had gotten into an argument ...
Residents of the apartment building in Baumgarten, near the intersection of Linzer and Hütteldorfer Streets, alerted the police around 10 p.m. after noticing a strong odor of decomposition coming from an apartment. The Vienna Fire Department responded and forced open the door.
Inside the apartment, officers found the body of a man. The body was already in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy was performed, confirming the suspicion of foul play: the man had been killed by a violent blow to the neck.
Tenant Suspected of Murder
The tenant of the apartment quickly came under suspicion of murder. The 36-year-old was tracked down and arrested that same evening. During questioning, the man confessed.
According to his statement, the deceased was a friend who had come to visit him. The two got into an argument that turned violent. They struck each other, and eventually he strangled his friend. Afterward, he turned up the heat, locked the apartment, and left.
Whether the suspect returned to the crime scene in the meantime, as well as the victim’s identity, still needs to be determined.
Polizeisprecherin Anna Gutt zur „Krone“
Body Lay in Apartment for Weeks
According to police spokeswoman Anna Gutt, the exact cause of the altercation remains under investigation. The exact time the crime was committed will also be determined by the final autopsy results. In any case, the deceased had been lying in the apartment for some time; investigators estimate at least several weeks.
The background of the crime likely lies in the drug scene, to which both apparently belonged. The 36-year-old was likely under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest. He was taken to a correctional facility.
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