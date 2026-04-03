Gas price cap fizzles out after just 24 hours

Ten cents down, one cent left

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., a liter of diesel cost 2.299 euros at the OMV gas station in Neusiedl am See. The next day, the fuel price cap took effect—resulting in a savings of about five euros on a 50-liter tank of diesel. On Good Friday afternoon, the price at the gas station was then raised to 2.289 euros. In other words: Overnight, just one cent per liter remained from the fuel price cap—meaning the government subsidized 50 cents per full tank. That wouldn’t even cover the cost of using the restroom at some highway rest stops.