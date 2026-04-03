More expensive than before
Gas price cap fizzles out after just 24 hours
Drivers benefited from the federal government’s ten-cent-per-liter fuel subsidy for only one day. Since Friday, they have been paying more on average at the pumps than before the subsidy was introduced, according to a price survey by the “Krone” in Burgenland.
Since we all learned who or what the Hormuz Strait is, a 50-liter tank of diesel has become about 35 euros more expensive. “When Trump says the war in Iran will soon be over, prices drop on the Rotterdam markets, to which we are tied,” says Christian Frasz of ARBÖ Burgenland. “And when Trump says, ‘No, not yet,’ then they rise. We’re at the mercy of global politics when it comes to fuel prices.”
“Security of supply is no longer there”
The Burgenland energy trade even fears that “smaller” gas stations won’t survive: “There’s too little supply on the market. Many aren’t getting any more. And some are already empty. Supply security is no longer there.”
To curb inflation and provide at least some relief to drivers, the federal government has introduced a fuel price cap of ten cents per liter. This took effect on Thursday at 12 p.m.
Ten cents down, one cent left
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., a liter of diesel cost 2.299 euros at the OMV gas station in Neusiedl am See. The next day, the fuel price cap took effect—resulting in a savings of about five euros on a 50-liter tank of diesel. On Good Friday afternoon, the price at the gas station was then raised to 2.289 euros. In other words: Overnight, just one cent per liter remained from the fuel price cap—meaning the government subsidized 50 cents per full tank. That wouldn’t even cover the cost of using the restroom at some highway rest stops.
Average price increase per liter: eight cents
The “Krone” monitored price trends at three other gas stations in the state. Including the one mentioned above in Neusiedl am See, the arithmetic average is as follows: Despite the temporary fuel price cap, a liter of diesel became eight cents more expensive from Wednesday to Friday—not least due to an upward outlier in the state capital Eisenstadt (up eleven cents).
You can watch as the price skyrockets
Eva Grill from Steinbrunn reports on a rather unusual gas station experience. The chairwoman of the local senior citizens’ association headed to the Direct gas station in Neufeld an der Leitha at 10:15 a.m. on Good Friday. Price per liter: 1.972 euros. No fuel in stock!
The woman sat down across the street at a coffeehouse, watched as the tanker truck rolled in, and saw the price jump to 2.224 euros at exactly 12 noon. Additional cost: about ten euros. She asks, “How are we pensioners supposed to afford this anymore?”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.