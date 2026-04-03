Controversy at the Economic Association
Schultz Takes Action, Removes All Deputies
Chamber of Commerce President Martha Schultz is cleaning house in the ÖVP Economic Association and stripping all five of her deputies of their powers. The executive board will be streamlined and, aside from Schultz, will have only two deputies—one of whom is State Secretary for Finance Barbara Eibinger-Miedl.
Martha Schultz means business: Without being required to do so, she moved the General Assembly of the ÖVP Economic Association forward by one year to April 17. The Chamber of Commerce President and acting Economic Association President wants to be elected as the “official” president earlier than strictly necessary. This is likely also to enable her to implement the reforms she herself announced in the Chamber and the ÖVP Association even more quickly and consistently, according to well-informed sources. And once again, without being required to do so, Schultz is beginning this process even before her election.
Ruck Fired via Email
And so Economic Association Vice Presidents like Walter Ruck—who, according to research by the “Krone” and “Profil,” had recently come under fire for the many family-internal Chamber careers—likely looked into their email inboxes with some surprise on Friday morning. There they found an email from Executive President Schultz, in which she outlined her plans to streamline the ÖVP leadership, which is by no means short on positions.
From five to two
Instead of five, as the “Krone” has learned, there will henceforth be only two deputies—and none of the five previous deputies will be allowed to remain in office. Going forward, Schultz is focusing on streamlining and appointing a vice president from among the Chamber of Commerce presidents, as well as a “political” deputy.
State Secretary for Finance Barbara Eibinger-Miedl has been proposed for the “political” deputy position. The Styrian hails from a family business and has been volunteering with the Economic Association for about 25 years. She has gained experience in the association at the district and state levels, has long been familiar with the private sector and Schultz, and is therefore the logical right-hand person for him, with a direct line to the federal government.
Meanwhile, there are major shakeups among the presidents of the provincial chambers of commerce. Walter Ruck of Vienna, Josef Herk of Styria, Peter Buchmüller of Salzburg, Doris Hummer of Upper Austria, and Wolfgang Ecker of Lower Austria are all losing their board seats—and with them, their say in the matter.
Minister comes up empty
According to insider sources, they are to be replaced by Burgenland Chamber President Andreas Wirth. Meanwhile, ÖVP Economic Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who had a brief career as secretary-general of the Chamber before becoming a minister, comes away empty-handed.
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