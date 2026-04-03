Schultz Takes Action, Removes All Deputies

Martha Schultz means business: Without being required to do so, she moved the General Assembly of the ÖVP Economic Association forward by one year to April 17. The Chamber of Commerce President and acting Economic Association President wants to be elected as the “official” president earlier than strictly necessary. This is likely also to enable her to implement the reforms she herself announced in the Chamber and the ÖVP Association even more quickly and consistently, according to well-informed sources. And once again, without being required to do so, Schultz is beginning this process even before her election.