Undav secures Germany a home win against Ghana

Ghana scored on the counterattack

The Germans remained the dominant team after the break but were unable to add to their lead. A header by Woltemade hit the crossbar (53'). After an hour, Ghana became more dangerous. An Ayew shot went just wide (63'), but the next chance found the net. Following a counterattack down the left flank and a cross from Derrick Köhn, Fatawu scored from 11 meters out just four minutes after coming on as a substitute (70').