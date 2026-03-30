The Austrian national team won 5-1
Undav secures Germany a home win against Ghana
Thanks to a late goal, Germany’s national team has also won its second match of the World Cup year. Three days after the 4-3 win in Switzerland, Julian Nagelsmann’s squad defeated Ghana 2-1 in Stuttgart. Local hero Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart saved the DFB squad from a disappointment against the Africans—who had lost 1-5 to Austria on Friday—with his goal in the 88th minute.
The hosts started strongly but missed out on an early lead through Nick Woltemade (4th minute) and a free kick by Florian Wirtz that hit the outside of the post (6th minute). As the first half progressed, Ghana found its footing and became more solid defensively.
However, a handball by defender Jonas Adjetey—who had already caused a penalty against Austria that led to the 0-1 score—allowed Germany to take the lead before halftime. Kai Havertz confidently converted the penalty kick (45+3).
Ghana scored on the counterattack
The Germans remained the dominant team after the break but were unable to add to their lead. A header by Woltemade hit the crossbar (53'). After an hour, Ghana became more dangerous. An Ayew shot went just wide (63'), but the next chance found the net. Following a counterattack down the left flank and a cross from Derrick Köhn, Fatawu scored from 11 meters out just four minutes after coming on as a substitute (70').
In the closing minutes, the German team fought to avoid a disappointing result. Lennart Karl missed the target (85'), but Undav still gave the 52,000 fans something to cheer about.
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