More women come forward in new ORF abuse case

Sophie H. (54) remained silent for a long time. Too long, as she now realizes. Last Sunday, she went public via “Krone” and recounted the incident that had deeply traumatized her: “I was terribly embarrassed and couldn’t talk about it for many decades. I suppressed it. The shame over what I had experienced was too great. You push it away. You try to banish it from your life.” Today, she wants to encourage all women to overcome the hurdle of their own sense of shame: “I did nothing wrong; I need neither fear nor feel ashamed.” And she strongly advises seeking help sooner so that justice can be served.