“I was only 13”
More women come forward in new ORF abuse case
Following the harrowing account of a woman who claims to have been abused by a prominent ORF employee when she was 13, more women are now coming forward to the “Krone.”
The story has been causing a major stir since last Sunday—both within ORF and among the general public. The “Krone” reported on an incident said to have occurred several decades ago, but which has left one woman deeply traumatized.
Speaking to the “Krone,” Sophie H., now 54, described how she was allegedly lured to a private apartment in Vienna by a high-profile ORF employee under false pretenses and forced to perform oral sex. The then-13-year-old had applied to the broadcaster for a meeting with a British pop star as part of a concert in Vienna. But the meeting fell through because the singer fell ill.
“Why I’m speaking out now”
Sophie H. (54) remained silent for a long time. Too long, as she now realizes. Last Sunday, she went public via “Krone” and recounted the incident that had deeply traumatized her: “I was terribly embarrassed and couldn’t talk about it for many decades. I suppressed it. The shame over what I had experienced was too great. You push it away. You try to banish it from your life.” Today, she wants to encourage all women to overcome the hurdle of their own sense of shame: “I did nothing wrong; I need neither fear nor feel ashamed.” And she strongly advises seeking help sooner so that justice can be served.
The ORF employee then contacted the young girl again and initially offered—as a sort of “reparation”—a trial visit to the ORF. And a few weeks later, a visit to a private apartment. It is alleged that a violent assault took place there.
Sophie H. remained silent for a long time—until a chance encounter in 2023 with the alleged perpetrator at a Viennese pizzeria. This was followed in 2024 by an attempt at an out-of-court settlement, which failed. And in 2025, a lawsuit for damages, which was dismissed due to the 30-year statute of limitations.
He tried to kiss me using all his physical strength and to grope my breasts and buttocks.
Die ORF-Moderatorin zur „Krone“
Harassed at an in-house event
Now, additional women are coming forward to the “Krone,” accusing the aforementioned media personality of similar physical assaults. Specifically, the man—now over 60 years old—is alleged to have harassed an ORF presenter at an in-house event late at night and attempted to “kiss her using all his physical strength and grope her breasts and buttocks.” According to her own account, the presenter pushed him away at the time. No charges were filed.
Two other women who had professional dealings with the former ORF employee in 2011 and 2012—when he was still working at the broadcaster—report similar incidents, which, however, are said to have taken place not at the ORF headquarters but in other office spaces and at an event.
ORF promises: “We take allegations seriously”
The broadcaster has now issued a statement regarding the new allegations: “ORF takes all reports of possible misconduct seriously and will actively cooperate in the investigation.” And further: “We will cooperate with the relevant authorities should this be necessary.”
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