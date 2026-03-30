Wave of outrage
Defense Giant Mocks Kyiv with “Housewives” Remark
Ukraine is increasingly using cheap drones against Russian attackers in the war. The head of the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall scoffs at the technology, claiming the drones are made “by housewives with 3D printers.” The remark sparked outrage even outside Ukraine.
The head of the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall recently leveled sharp criticism at Ukrainian drone manufacturers. In an interview with the U.S. magazine “The Atlantic,” Armin Papperger responded to a question about the development of drone technology in Ukraine by saying it was “like playing with Lego.”
“They have 3D printers in the kitchen, and they’re making drone parts. That’s not innovation.”
Armin Pappberger, Rheinmetall-Chef
“Housewife” technology
In addition, the CEO of the defense contractor compared major Ukrainian drone manufacturers to “housewives”: “They have 3D printers in the kitchen, and they’re making drone parts. That’s not innovation.” Papperger criticized that what is happening in Ukraine cannot be compared to the technology of Rheinmetall or other defense contractors.
Statements caused a stir
The 63-year-old’s statement sparked a wave of outrage. Under the hashtag “MadeByHousewives,” there are now numerous memes and references to the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones. For example, Richard Woodruff, a British volunteer who has been supporting Ukraine since 2022, posted a photo on X of himself standing in front of dozens of piled-up drones. He wrote mockingly that he had only just learned today that he was “a Ukrainian housewife.”
“Lego drones destroyed over 11,000 Russian tanks”
“Rheinmetall says our Lego drones are made by housewives in their kitchens. Nice. Meanwhile, our Lego drones have destroyed more than 11,000 Russian tanks,” wrote Alexander Kamyshin, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on Saturday on the X platform.
“Housewife” drones are dealing a heavy blow to Russia
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has continuously refined its drones. In particular, unmanned aerial vehicles—often commercially available small drones equipped with explosives—are inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.
In addition, the Ukrainian defense industry is increasingly building its own combat drones. Time and again, Ukrainian forces succeed in taking out heavy military equipment belonging to the Russian army—worth several million euros—using inexpensive drones. Just last night, from Sunday into Monday, Ukraine launched a fierce attack against Russia. The Russian Ministry of Defense recorded 102 drones over the country’s territory.
Military expert warns against arrogance
German military expert Nico Lange wrote on X: “The arrogance of some in the Bundeswehr, industry, and politics toward the new economy of war involving massive numbers of cheap drones and missiles could still become a serious security risk for us.”
Rheinmetall backtracks
The defense contractor itself has since backtracked on Papperger’s statements. On Sunday, Rheinmetall posted on X expressing its respect for the “immense achievements of the Ukrainians in defending their country against the Russian attack.” The post continues: “Every woman and every man in Ukraine is making an invaluable contribution. Above all, Ukraine deserves respect for how it fights highly effectively with limited resources. The innovative strength and fighting spirit of the Ukrainians are an inspiration to us. We are grateful to be able to support Ukraine with our resources.”
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