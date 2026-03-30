Defense Giant Mocks Kyiv with “Housewives” Remark

Rheinmetall backtracks

The defense contractor itself has since backtracked on Papperger’s statements. On Sunday, Rheinmetall posted on X expressing its respect for the “immense achievements of the Ukrainians in defending their country against the Russian attack.” The post continues: “Every woman and every man in Ukraine is making an invaluable contribution. Above all, Ukraine deserves respect for how it fights highly effectively with limited resources. The innovative strength and fighting spirit of the Ukrainians are an inspiration to us. We are grateful to be able to support Ukraine with our resources.”