Illegal immigrant hits woman at crosswalk; no one held liable

A mother of three approaches the crosswalk on Neulinggasse in Vienna’s Landstraße district on her scooter and waits with other pedestrians for the light to turn green. Witnesses can no longer say for certain whether she was pushing the scooter or riding it at that moment. It is also irrelevant. Because the cyclist who rammed the woman at the crosswalk with his e-bike at around 40 km/h entered the intersection on a red light.