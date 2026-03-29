Visiting Patients: Vienna Lowers the Cap Again

60 percent of 2019

In concrete terms: Starting in 2026, the city will cover only 60 percent of the non-resident patient bed-days from 2019. By comparison: Last year, it was still 80 percent. A further reduction of 20 percent. No Viennese funds will be allocated for anything beyond that. The math is simple: Hospitals that admit too many patients from other federal states will have to cover the costs themselves. The benchmark is the figure of 96,138 guest patient bed-days from 2019; this results in a target of 57,683 adjusted bed-days for 2026.