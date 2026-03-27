Social media ban finalized; Latin classes to be cut

Real-name requirement will not be implement

The real-name requirement demanded by the ÖVP alongside the introduction of the social media age restriction will notbeimplemented. “The ban must comply with data protection regulations and be secure. But we will not hand over personal data to platforms,” said Babler. However, the federal government is committed to stricter enforcement regarding the disclosure of existing user data by social media platforms in cases of a certain severity of offense, as well as to promoting cooperation between platforms and authorities in prosecuting offenders.