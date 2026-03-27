“A Good Day for Children”
Social media ban finalized; Latin classes to be cut
After a tough battle, the federal government agreed on Friday to introduce a social media ban for children under 14. However, one important question remains unanswered. The controversial reform of the curriculum for upper-level AHS schools is now also set in stone—as expected, it will result in cuts to Latin classes.
“Today is a good day for our children. We will protect them from the negative effects of social media platforms. We will no longer stand by and watch as these platforms harm our children. The risks have long been ignored; now it is time to act,” emphasized Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) at a press conference on Friday morning.
The goal is an age restriction at the EU level
He outlined three measures the government intends to use to implement and support the social media ban for children under 14. Accordingly, the government plans to introduce clear rules for platform operators and continue pursuing the goal of an age restriction at the EU level—for example, through the Digital Services Act.
The curriculum reform, which was also presented, aims to strengthen media literacy in schools. And a solution at the national level is to be implemented quickly, “because we realize that it will still take time at the EU level.”
Draft bill to be ready by the end of June
Digital State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) announced that a legislative proposal for the technical implementation of the age restriction will be ready by the end of June. He quoted Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), who said: “The internet must not be a legal vacuum.” The draft is set to undergo review over the summer. The government is still holding back on the exact date the ban will take effect. This depends primarily on the European Union and the enforcement of the EU Digital Services Act.
We will no longer stand by and watch as these platforms harm our children.
Vizekanzler Andreas Babler (SPÖ)
Form of age verification still pending
The government also failed to provide a clear answer on exactly how age verification will be conducted in the future. What is certain, however, is that the European minimum standard will be supplemented with additional verification methods. Beyond the simple ban, further measures are planned.
Wiederkehr emphasized the awareness of “how harmful social media is.” “Conscious use of it must be learned.” The place where this must take place, he said, is “the school, alongside the home.” Not least for this reason, there is a “major reform of the curricula.”
Real-name requirement will not be implement
The real-name requirement demanded by the ÖVP alongside the introduction of the social media age restriction will notbeimplemented. “The ban must comply with data protection regulations and be secure. But we will not hand over personal data to platforms,” said Babler. However, the federal government is committed to stricter enforcement regarding the disclosure of existing user data by social media platforms in cases of a certain severity of offense, as well as to promoting cooperation between platforms and authorities in prosecuting offenders.
Two new school subjects
The green light has also been given for the controversial reform of the curricula in upper-level AHS schools. Starting in 2027/28, this reform provides for more instruction for young people on media literacy and democracy, as well as on dealing with AI. In return, Latin classes will be reduced, though not as drastically as originally planned by Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) following protests.
Media education possible as a standalone subject or subject bundle
According to documents, the Ministry of Education has agreed with school partners that schools can decide autonomously whether to teach media literacy as a standalone subject or as part of a subject bundle.
For Latin, two of the previous twelve hours in upper secondary school will be cut; originally, four hours were to be eliminated. No information has yet been provided regarding changes to the second modern foreign language in the Realgymnasium.
Appeal to Coalition Partners on Curricula
In any case, the total number of hours in the AHS upper secondary level must not increase due to the introduction of the new subject, as emphasized in the Ministry’s statement. Following the agreement with teacher, student, and parent representatives, it is now up to the coalition partners to support the agreement “so that the reform of the AHS upper-secondary school curricula can finally be set in motion.”
The key points of the agreement stipulate that computer science instruction—currently two hours over the entire four years of upper secondary school—will be supplemented by the field of AI (primarily understanding how digital systems work, recognizing potentials and risks). The new required course “Media and Democracy” will focus on the benefits of both traditional and social media. Young people will also learn to distinguish truth from falsehood and to recognize attempts to influence them that are anti-democratic or radicalizing.
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