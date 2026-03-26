Marterbauer: Inheritance tax to be introduced by 2029 at the latest

“At the latest” in the next legislative period

During question time, Marterbauer made it clear how he would balance the budget on the revenue side if he had a free hand: with an inheritance tax. This is “sensible, fair, and feasible,” emphasized the SPÖ Finance Minister. At the same time, he made it clear that it would not be introduced during this legislative period because the coalition partners, the ÖVP and NEOS, are opposed to it. However, he is optimistic that an inheritance tax will be introduced in the next legislative period—which begins in 2029 at the latest. “Because the factual arguments speak in its favor,” said Marterbauer.