U.S. Presents Tehran with Plan to End the War

What the U.S. Demands for Peace

According to reports, the U.S. demands in its 15-point plan include, among other things, the destruction of key facilities in Iran’s nuclear program, a halt to uranium enrichment and the production of ballistic missiles, as well as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Iran is to surrender its stockpile of already enriched uranium—thereby dispelling fears that Islamists in Tehran could one day get their hands on nuclear weapons. In return, the harsh sanctions against Iran are to be eased, as reported by the “Wall Street Journal.”