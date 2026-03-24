Gas Prices: No Agreement on the “Brake”

The Greens’ concerns

After all, as is well known, the three-party coalition needs the Greens’ approval to secure a two-thirds majority in the vote—but the Greens, for their part, wanted all the details laid out on the table before deciding whether to give their consent. Previously, the Greens described the government’s plans as a “disaster,” since it could not be ruled out “that the affected companies would neutralize the planned margin cap by raising prices in advance,” as budget spokesperson Jakob Schwarz explained.