Hofreitschule: Former boss sues and makes allegations

Ministry points to the Supervisory Board

The Ministry of Agriculture stated the following regarding the former managing director’s lawsuit: The former Supervisory Board of the Spanish Riding School informed the Ministry on July 25, 2025, that it had concluded it was necessary to “remove and dismiss” the incumbent managing director from his position. The former supervisory board reportedly justified this step by stating that, in the course of an investigation into previously known suspicions, “other serious misconduct” had come to light. For this reason, the Ministry commissioned an internal audit. Following the review, the audit reports were handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Financial Prosecutor’s Office. No further comments could be made regarding “ongoing proceedings.”