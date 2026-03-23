Confrontation ends with a stab to the chest—it was self-defense!

“I stabbed him out of fear for my life”

Nevertheless, the 5-foot-3-inch woman managed to free herself from the stranglehold of the 6-foot-1-inch giant (35) and flee to the kitchen. She tried to barricade herself in. “It was futile. He kicked the door in, ripped out clumps of my hair, and lunged at me,” the Viennese woman recalls, trembling, of what she saw as a life-threatening attack: “Somehow I grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him out of sheer fear for my life.”