“I was terrified”
Confrontation ends with a stab to the chest—it was self-defense!
To discuss the breakup with her ex-boyfriend one last time, a woman from Vienna met him at his apartment—where a dramatic struggle ensued.
After her ex-boyfriend had bombarded her all night long with dozens of text messages and phone calls—or rather, had been berating her—Nina M. (name changed) agreed around five in the morning to go to his apartment for a final conversation. He didn’t want to meet her at nearby Matzner Park in Vienna-Penzing.
A hug turned into a painful chokehold
“At first, even though he was heavily intoxicated, he was quite friendly. I sat down next to him on the couch and wanted to make it clear to him once again that it was finally over between us,” the 46-year-old recounts. “He put his arm around my neck. But suddenly he started choking me violently, so that I thought, ‘Now it’s really over for me.’”
“I stabbed him out of fear for my life”
Nevertheless, the 5-foot-3-inch woman managed to free herself from the stranglehold of the 6-foot-1-inch giant (35) and flee to the kitchen. She tried to barricade herself in. “It was futile. He kicked the door in, ripped out clumps of my hair, and lunged at me,” the Viennese woman recalls, trembling, of what she saw as a life-threatening attack: “Somehow I grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him out of sheer fear for my life.”
The attempted murder charges against my client were dropped. Her ex-boyfriend is facing criminal charges for attempted assault.
Anwalt Dr. Alfred Boran
Bild: Tomschi Peter
Afterward, Nina M. fled the apartment: “In a panic, I grabbed my cell phone, handbag, and the dog and ran out.” Past the injured man and his Polish friend. He had been sleeping in an adjoining room and apparently watched the violent altercation without intervening.
16 Hours in a Police Cell After Knife Attack
The police, who had already been alerted by the commotion and arrived quickly, stopped the woman in front of the house and took her to the Wattgasse police station for questioning.
“There, I was questioned by detectives and spent 16 hours in a police cell. I tried to explain that I was only defending myself,” the woman said. The case against her was dropped. The man is set to appear in court on Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.