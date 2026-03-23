Trump Backtracks, Postpones Power Plant Attacks

The war launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February has claimed more than 2,000 lives so far. It has sent global markets into turmoil and fueled fears of a worldwide surge in inflation. At the same time, Israel is engaged in fierce fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. An Israeli military spokesperson braced for a prolonged conflict. He stated that weeks of fighting against Iran and Hezbollah are still expected. The militia, which entered the war on March 2, has since fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. On Monday, it announced attacks on Israeli border areas.