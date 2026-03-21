Marterbauer Irks the ÖVP and the Military

Chief of the General Staff Rudolf Striedinger also weighed in. “Seamless airspace surveillance without active airspace defense is an illusion. Austria can currently ensure this capability exclusively with the Eurofighters. Anyone who questions or delays this active component is consciously accepting that Austria can no longer effectively protect its own security—and thus its neutrality—and is putting it at risk. If we do not initiate a replacement procurement now, Austrian airspace will effectively be unprotected by 2035 at the latest—that would be a free pass for any threat and any attack from the air,” said the general.