Case dismissed
Second Anna Case (12): All Boys Go Unpunished
Several of the boys from Vienna’s Favoriten district who were acquitted in the Anna case in 2025 were once again suspected of having abused a minor girl (12). Because the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office sees no likelihood of a conviction, the case has now been closed—against all of the accused.
It was a bombshell that became public the day after the controversial acquittals in the Anna (12) case: The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that several of the ten accused boys who left the court without facing charges are under investigation: Once again, the allegations involved sexual offenses in 2023, and once again, the victim was a twelve-year-old girl—as reported by the “Krone.”
The chat messages that one of the boys—who is now in custody for another offense and awaiting trial for robbery—allegedly sent to 12-year-old Lily (name changed) were disturbing. For example: “Do you really want to be found dead in a dumpster, in little pieces?”
From abuse to assault
The 17-year-old was under investigation on suspicion of repeated acts of violence and making dangerous threats. Other boys were also under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of minors and assault. As of this week, it is clear: The investigation against the client of attorney Mirsad Musliu has been dropped.
And not just the case against him. As Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Nina Bussek confirmed, no further investigations are being conducted in the juvenile criminal case against any of the accused.
“The case has been dismissed for lack of evidence, as the results of the preliminary investigation did not establish criminally relevant conduct on the part of the individual defendants, nor is there a likelihood of conviction,” states the notice served to the parties.
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