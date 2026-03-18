Pig’s head found outside Muslim family’s door

Police questioning nine days later

In the most recent case, the family also contacted the police. But, according to their criticism: “Unfortunately, they barely listened to us.” The family was told that another person had already reported the racist incident and that they would be questioned first. “We explained that the incident was directed specifically at us and asked that they please speak with us,” the mother’s statement reads. They were sent home with nothing more than an email address to which they were to send photos—the pig’s head had already been disposed of by that point.