Unbelievable! Senegal stripped of Africa Cup title

The tournament hosts had contested the final defeat on January 18, which was marred by turmoil and protests. The appeal was upheld by the CAF Disciplinary Committee, the African Football Confederation announced on Tuesday. The committee thus overruled the CAF’s initial decision, which had imposed numerous fines but left the sporting result unchanged. As a result, Senegal’s coach, Pape Thiaw, had received only a five-game suspension and a fine of $100,000 from the federation for instructing his players to leave the field following a controversial penalty call.