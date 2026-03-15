Here, the Linz knife attacker flees after the attack

No idea of the bloodbath

“My partner called the police and reported that a man was threatening two other men with a knife on the street, and gave them the location. Just about two minutes later, he was arrested at the Volksgarten; six or seven heavily armored police officers pinned him to the ground and handcuffed him,” the eyewitness described in an interview with the “Krone.” At that point, he still had no idea of the shocking bloodbath that the attacker—a 34-year-old Croatian from Linz—had caused just a few hundred meters away as the crow flies on Landstraße.