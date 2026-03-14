“Fucking Muslims”
Man stabs two people: “Fucking Muslims”
Massive commotion early Saturday evening in downtown Linz. Near the heavily trafficked Landstraße, chaotic scenes unfolded in which two people were stabbed. One of the victims died shortly afterward in the hospital. The suspected assailant was apprehended.
It was around 5:50 p.m. when, on Linz’s Bismarckstraße, a man suddenly lunged at another man while screaming loudly, attacking him with a knife and stabbing him. The assailant then reportedly ran toward Landstraße and stabbed a second man at the corner.
He then fled the scene. Unfortunately, the second victim succumbed to his severe injuries shortly afterward in the emergency room of Kepler University Hospital (KUK). The other man was taken to the trauma center with serious injuries.
According to unconfirmed reports, the attacker is said to have shouted “Fucking Muslims” during the incident. There were also several witnesses to the events. Panic reportedly spread among the passersby. “People ran up to me and told me that someone had been stabbed; I called the ambulance, which arrived shortly afterward,” says Alessandro, manager of Ristorante Surace on Landstraße.
“I became aware of the incident because loud screams could be heard from the street. When I looked out the window, I saw a man standing in the middle of the street, blocking the cars from passing,” says local resident Martina. The man was screaming and gesticulating wildly, she says, before continuing toward the Volksgarten.
A major emergency alert was issued, and a large police contingent was deployed, searching frantically for the man with the knife. He was finally apprehended by members of the Rapid Intervention Unit around 6 p.m. on Volksgartenstraße.
The knife was also seized. The motive for the acts remains unclear. Both the victims and the perpetrator are believed to be residents of Linz; whether they knew each other is still under investigation.
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