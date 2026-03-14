Rebenland Rally: Prince Thurn und Taxis Injured

No surgery necessary

But Albert contacted the organizer himself on Saturday: “He told me he had many guardian angels,” said the spokesperson. “He’ll be fine.” His well-known mother, Gloria, also commented after the accident, according to the “Bild” newspaper, saying that thankfully her son would not need surgery. Albert’s experienced co-pilot, Jara Hain, who has already competed in more than 100 rallies, also posted on Instagram from Wagna Hospital, where she was taken. She said she was overwhelmed by the many get-well wishes, and that both of them were doing well under the circumstances.