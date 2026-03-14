In the hospital after an accident
Rebenland Rally: Prince Thurn und Taxis Injured
“I had many guardian angels!” With these words, Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis spoke out one day after his serious accident at the Rebenland Rally in Southern Styria. He had plunged 50 meters with his car.
The Rebenland Rally is legendary and very popular: Once again this year, thousands of spectators are gathering in beautiful Southern Styria to watch the sleek cars race through the vineyards during the rally. Starting and finishing in Leutschach, 55 competitors from seven nations took to the starting line to successfully complete the 310-kilometer course, which included special stages (where the goal is to reach top speed on closed-off sections of the route).
Already several successes under his belt
At the starting line, as on several previous occasions: Albert Fürst von Thurn und Taxis, who has had a passion for racing for many years and has already achieved success there. With co-driver Jara Hain on board the Skoda Fabia RS Rallye 2—such specially equipped vehicles are fitted with various high-level safety features—they took to the starting line on Friday.
Car plunged 60 meters
But the 13th Rebenland Rally on Friday the 13th did not end well for the nobleman; instead, it ended in the hospital. Already in the fourth special stage, where vehicles reach an average speed of 105 km/h but top speeds are significantly higher, the Skoda veered off the designated route and plunged 50 to 60 meters down a steep slope on the Panoramastraße!
The prince was trapped in the car. The wrecked vehicle had to be recovered by a crane truck while the injured man was still behind the wheel. He was then freed from the Skoda and flown by helicopter to Graz University Hospital. He had complained of back pain. Graz University Hospital confirmed that the prominent patient was admitted as an inpatient; otherwise, a media blackout has been imposed.
No surgery necessary
But Albert contacted the organizer himself on Saturday: “He told me he had many guardian angels,” said the spokesperson. “He’ll be fine.” His well-known mother, Gloria, also commented after the accident, according to the “Bild” newspaper, saying that thankfully her son would not need surgery. Albert’s experienced co-pilot, Jara Hain, who has already competed in more than 100 rallies, also posted on Instagram from Wagna Hospital, where she was taken. She said she was overwhelmed by the many get-well wishes, and that both of them were doing well under the circumstances.
The 13th Rally continued despite the accident, and thousands of spectators are expected again on Saturday in beautiful Southern Styria.
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