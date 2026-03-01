Neighbor called police
Silo bales gnawed: Farmer shoots deer
Because an annoying deer regularly tore open silage bales and nibbled on fences, a farmer and hunter (59) in St. Wolfgang is said to have become a poacher. He is accused of shooting the deer on Saturday—in the middle of the closed season. A neighbor called the police.
According to the police, the shooting took place as follows: The suspect (59) is said to have ambushed the "evil" deer with his nephew (26) on Saturday night. At 12:15 a.m., the farmer is said to have pulled the trigger despite the closed season and shot the approximately six-year-old deer, worth 4,000 euros. A neighbor—who is also the hunting leaseholder—heard the shot, went to investigate, and found the deer and the two suspects. He called the police.
Uncle and nephew are hunters themselves
The 59-year-old and his nephew both have valid hunting licenses with a permit to hunt outside their district, at least for now. During a house search by several patrols, eight legally owned firearms, a total of three silencers, and a large amount of ammunition were seized. A preliminary weapons ban was issued against the 59-year-old.
I have been district hunting master for 13 years, but I have never come across a case of vigilante justice like this before.
Der Gmundner Bezirksjägermeister Johann Enichlmair
Bild: Landesjagdverband OÖ
"There are three charges: interference with someone else's hunting rights, violation of the closed season, and shooting hoofed game at night, which is strictly prohibited," says Gmunden district hunting master Johann Enichlmair. "I have been district hunting master for 13 years, but I have never come across a case of vigilante justice like this before. The usual procedure would be to report the damage caused by game browsing to the hunting association, which would then have to deal with it."
"Hunting association did nothing"
During questioning, the 58-year-old suspect stated that he had reported the damage caused by wild animals to the hunting association, but that they had done nothing about it – which is why he took matters into his own hands.
