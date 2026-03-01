Silo bales gnawed: Farmer shoots deer

According to the police, the shooting took place as follows: The suspect (59) is said to have ambushed the "evil" deer with his nephew (26) on Saturday night. At 12:15 a.m., the farmer is said to have pulled the trigger despite the closed season and shot the approximately six-year-old deer, worth 4,000 euros. A neighbor—who is also the hunting leaseholder—heard the shot, went to investigate, and found the deer and the two suspects. He called the police.