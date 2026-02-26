14-year-old charged
Released from custody despite planned crimes
A youth gang set themselves a terrifying goal: because their "brothers" were in prison, four young offenders wanted to go behind bars themselves. The schoolchildren, who will soon have to appear in court, even told the police that if they were released, they would commit further crimes. A 14-year-old made good on this threat...
The boy was only twelve years old when four teenagers threatened him with a soft gun on the train to Neusiedl am See and demanded money from him – he was able to give them six euros. This is just one of the crimes the 14-year-old is accused of. But it is the reason why the boys – one Syrian, one Afghan, and two Austrians – were arrested.
Further crimes announced upon release
And they made a highly alarming statement to the police: "The accused stated that they wanted to be imprisoned in order to follow their brothers to prison" – meaning the schoolboy's friends. Some of whom are also likely to be sitting in Josefstadt prison. It went even further: "In the event of their release, they announced further crimes."
Not considered grounds for pretrial detention
On December 18, the judge responsible for detention and legal protection saw no reason not to release one of the 14-year-olds – after all, he had confessed and had no previous convictions – but he had only been criminally responsible for two months...
And lo and behold, the boy made good on his threat to the officers in record time and committed several car break-ins. Once again, the handcuffs clicked; once again, he went to prison. Which is where the student always wanted to be.
Days in prison numbered
There was no further review of his pretrial detention. The Vienna public prosecutor's office brought charges against the criminal youth gang. Defense attorney Philipp Winkler said of the incorrigible 14-year-old: "The young people are not aware of the consequences. Neither for themselves nor for their families."
Realistically, however, they will probably not spend much longer in prison after the trial. If convicted, they face a maximum of five years in prison. In practice, however, such cases usually result in suspended sentences, rarely in partially suspended sentences. Whether they will return to prison remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
